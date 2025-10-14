VP-40 Flight Line Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251015-N-IJ922-1012 SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 15, 2025) – A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 sits on the apron at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, as Sailors prepare the aircraft for training. A C-130 Hercules with Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 55 is visible in the background. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)