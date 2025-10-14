Following the TOs

A U.S. Air Force crew chief with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, references a technical order while working on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, May 16, 2004. Technical orders, also known as TOs, establish standardized polices and provide clear instructions for the safe and effective operation and maintenance of all aircraft equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2004
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2025 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9363005
|VIRIN:
|040516-Z-AL508-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x3072
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
