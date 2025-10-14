Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, references a technical order while working on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, May 16, 2004. Technical orders, also known as TOs, establish standardized polices and provide clear instructions for the safe and effective operation and maintenance of all aircraft equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Following the TOs [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

