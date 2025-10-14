Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boresighting

    05.16.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, looks through a boresight telescope while working on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, May 16, 2004. This process, called boresighting, ensures the path of bullets shot from the aircraft's 20mm cannon is aligned with pilots' targeting systems in the cockpit's Heads Up Display. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2004
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 12:16
    Photo ID: 9363002
    VIRIN: 040516-Z-AL508-1002
    Resolution: 2715x1810
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW JERSEY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boresighting [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

