Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, looks through a boresight telescope while working on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, May 16, 2004. This process, called boresighting, ensures the path of bullets shot from the aircraft's 20mm cannon is aligned with pilots' targeting systems in the cockpit's Heads Up Display. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)