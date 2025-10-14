Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Flight Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andy Anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 40

    251010-N-IJ922-1125 SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 10, 2025) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Bailey Burrows directs a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-40 is currently deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, while defending U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 06:20
    Photo ID: 9362799
    VIRIN: 251010-N-IJ992-1125
    Resolution: 3285x2190
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Andy Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download