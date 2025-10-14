Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska [Image 5 of 5]

    AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, work with Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L aircrew, with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, to evacuate approximately 300 displaced western Alaska residents from Bethel, Alaska, following Typhoon Halong, Oct. 15, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Organized Militia continue to coordinate response operations following the severe storm that struck Alaska’s West Coast. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 20:29
    Photo ID: 9362562
    VIRIN: 251015-Z-DT474-1010
    Resolution: 5582x3721
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    State and Alaska Organized Militia expand evacuation, sheltering operations for West Coast Storm survivors

