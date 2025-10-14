AKOM supports ongoing recovery storm response in western Alaska

Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 176th Wing, work with Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L aircrew, with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, to evacuate approximately 300 displaced western Alaska residents from Bethel, Alaska, following Typhoon Halong, Oct. 15, 2025. The State Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Organized Militia continue to coordinate response operations following the severe storm that struck Alaska’s West Coast. (Courtesy photo)
State and Alaska Organized Militia expand evacuation, sheltering operations for West Coast Storm survivors
