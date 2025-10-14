140th deployers return from XAB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard wait for there fellow Airmen to arrive home after being deployed as part of the 380th Air Expeditionary Air Wing for six months at Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado October 8, 2025. The 380th AEW is located in Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and is a key component of the U.S. Air Force's presence in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, with a mission to provide air power for deterrence, stability, and combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)