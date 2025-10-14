U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madeline Edwards, 140th Civil Engineering Squadron, reunites with her partner after arriving at Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado on October 8, 2025 following a six-month deployment at 380th Air Expeditionary Air Wing. The 380th AEW is located in Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and is a key component of the U.S. Air Force's presence in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, with a mission to provide air power for deterrence, stability, and combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2025 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9362450
|VIRIN:
|250928-Z-JF518-1140
|Resolution:
|7226x4817
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 140th deployers return from XAB [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.