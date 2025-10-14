140th Wing members return from XAB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bruce Grove, 140th Civil Engineering Squadron, embraces his family after arriving at Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado on October 8, 2025 following a six-month deployment at 380th Air Expeditionary Air Wing. The 380th AEW is located in Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and is a key component of the U.S. Air Force's presence in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, with a mission to provide air power for deterrence, stability, and combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)