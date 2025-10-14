Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140th deployers return from XAB [Image 2 of 5]

    140th deployers return from XAB

    AURORA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cynthia Mathis, 140th Maintenance Group commander’s support staff lead, poses with her dog after arriving at the Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado on October 8, 2025 following a six-month deployment at 380th Air Expeditionary Air Wing. The 380th AEW is located in Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and is a key component of the U.S. Air Force's presence in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, with a mission to provide air power for deterrence, stability, and combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 10.15.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9362441
    VIRIN: 250928-Z-JF518-1143
    Resolution: 7350x4900
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: AURORA, US
    140WG
    alwaysreadyalwaysthere

