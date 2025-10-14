140th deployers return from XAB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cynthia Mathis, 140th Maintenance Group commander’s support staff lead, poses with her dog after arriving at the Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado on October 8, 2025 following a six-month deployment at 380th Air Expeditionary Air Wing. The 380th AEW is located in Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and is a key component of the U.S. Air Force's presence in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, with a mission to provide air power for deterrence, stability, and combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)