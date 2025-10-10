Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman's Time - 10 Oct. 2025 [Image 8 of 8]

    Airman's Time - 10 Oct. 2025

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Darryl Keith 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, twists a wrench as Abelardo Kalinchuk, 47th Maintenance Directorate sheet metal mechanic, observes at Laughlin Air Base, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025. Ellison visited the 47th MXD to learn how the Directorate’s daily responsibilities impact the base’s primary mission firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Darryl Keith.)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
