Airman's Time - 10 Oct. 2025

U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Ellison, 47th Flying Training Wing commander, twists a wrench as Abelardo Kalinchuk, 47th Maintenance Directorate sheet metal mechanic, observes at Laughlin Air Base, Texas, Oct. 10, 2025. Ellison visited the 47th MXD to learn how the Directorate’s daily responsibilities impact the base’s primary mission firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Darryl Keith.)