251013-N-PG545-1465, Philadelphia, Pa. (October 13, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band performs at the Navy 250th Commemoration at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. The event celebrated the Navy and Marine Corps’ 250th birthday with special addresses by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, Lt. Gen. Jerry Carter, Mayor Cherelle Parker and Councilperson Nina Ahmad, who all spoke to the history and heritage of the Navy and Marine Corps, the strength and expertise of our Sailors and Marines, and the Navy and Marine Corps’ warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)