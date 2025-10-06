Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band performs at the Navy 250th Commemoration

    Navy Band performs at the Navy 250th Commemoration

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    251013-N-PG545-1465, Philadelphia, Pa. (October 13, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band performs at the Navy 250th Commemoration at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. The event celebrated the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th birthday with special addresses by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, Lt. Gen. Jerry Carter, Mayor Cherelle Parker and Councilperson Nina Ahmad, who all spoke to the history and heritage of the Navy and Marine Corps, the strength and expertise of our Sailors and Marines, and the Navy and Marine Corps' warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025
    Photo ID: 9360851
    VIRIN: 251013-N-PQ545-1465
    Resolution: 5473x3654
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Navy Band performs at the Navy 250th Commemoration [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy birthday
    navy250
    navy
    navy band
    NMC250

