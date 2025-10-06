Navy and Marine Corps 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251013-N-YB423-1624 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 13, 2025) Members of the Philadelphia chapter of the National Organization of American Gold Star Mothers, interact with the crowd during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary celebration parade in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 13. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit the ships and engage with sailors and marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy pPhoto by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams)