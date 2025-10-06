Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy and Marine Corps 250 [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy and Marine Corps 250

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Williams 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    251013-N-YB423-1549 PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 13, 2025) Midshipmen, attached to the University of Pennsylvania, Naval Reserves Officers Training Corps, march in formation during the Navy and Marine Corps 250th Anniversary celebration parade in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 13. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit the ships and engage with sailors and marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy pPhoto by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 23:46
    Photo ID: 9360841
    VIRIN: 251013-N-YB423-1549
    Resolution: 5260x3507
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Marine Corps 250 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Ryan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Birthday
    Navy250
    NMC250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download