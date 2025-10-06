Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMC 250: Cake cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    NMC 250: Cake cutting ceremony

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski 

    2nd Marine Division

    Cherelle Parker, mayor of Philadelphia, gives remarks prior during the U.S. Navy Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony as part of the Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2025. NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)

    This work, NMC 250: Cake cutting ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Brian Michalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy 250, 250th Anniversary, Marines 250, NMC250

