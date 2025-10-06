NMC 250: Cake cutting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cherelle Parker, mayor of Philadelphia, gives remarks prior during the U.S. Navy Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony as part of the Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2025. NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)