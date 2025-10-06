NMC 250: Cake cutting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines, Sailors and Philadelphia residents eat a slice of cake during a cake cutting ceremony as part of Navy Marine Corps 250 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 13, 2025. NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances from across the services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Michalski)