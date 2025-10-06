Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility ceremony, USANEC-BE [Image 7 of 8]

    Change of Responsibility ceremony, USANEC-BE

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Timothy Onderko delivers his remarks during a Change of Responsibility ceremony for U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center-Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 17, 2025. Onderko relinquished responsibility of the unit to U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Kaneisha Devers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    39th Sig Bn
    StrongerTogether
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    USANEC BE

