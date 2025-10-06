Change of Responsibility ceremony, USANEC-BE

U.S. Army Capt. Jeronne Carter, commander, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center-Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, receives the unit colors from 1st Sgt. Timothy Onderko during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, 17 Sept. 2025. Onderko relinquished responsibility of the unit to 1st. Sgt. Kaneisha Devers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 03:19
VIRIN:
Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
