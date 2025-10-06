Change of Responsibility ceremony, USANEC-BE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Timothy Onderko, outgoing senior enlisted leader for U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center-Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, gives a bouquet of red roses to his wife during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 17, 2025. U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Onderko relinquished responsibility to 1st. Sgt. Kaneisha Devers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)