Change of Responsibility ceremony, USANEC-BE

U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Kaneisha Devers, the incoming senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion has a frocking ceremony on Chièvres Air Base Sept. 17, 2025. Frocking is the practice of a commissioned or noncommissioned officer selected for promotion wearing the insignia of the higher grade before the official date of the promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)