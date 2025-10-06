Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Responsibility ceremony, USANEC-BE [Image 1 of 8]

    Change of Responsibility ceremony, USANEC-BE

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Kaneisha Devers, the incoming senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion has a frocking ceremony on Chièvres Air Base Sept. 17, 2025. Frocking is the practice of a commissioned or noncommissioned officer selected for promotion wearing the insignia of the higher grade before the official date of the promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    39th Sig Bn
    StrongerTogether
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion
    USANEC BE

