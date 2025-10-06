U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Kaneisha Devers, the incoming senior enlisted leader of U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion has a frocking ceremony on Chièvres Air Base Sept. 17, 2025. Frocking is the practice of a commissioned or noncommissioned officer selected for promotion wearing the insignia of the higher grade before the official date of the promotion. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2025 03:19
|Photo ID:
|9360393
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-BD610-2006
|Resolution:
|7663x5109
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of Responsibility ceremony, USANEC-BE [Image 8 of 8], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.