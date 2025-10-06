Change of Responsibility Ceremony, HHD, 39th Strat. Sig. Bn.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joel Zamarripa Jr. salutes his commander as he leads the troops to conclude a Change of Responsibility ceremony for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 17, 2025. Zamarripa assumed responsibility from U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kaneisha Devers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
