    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, HHD, 39th Strat. Sig. Bn. [Image 8 of 8]

    Change of Responsibility Ceremony, HHD, 39th Strat. Sig. Bn.

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joel Zamarripa Jr. salutes his commander as he leads the troops to conclude a Change of Responsibility ceremony for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 17, 2025. Zamarripa assumed responsibility from U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kaneisha Devers. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 03:17
    Photo ID: 9360392
    VIRIN: 250917-A-BD610-1110
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.85 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    This work, Change of Responsibility Ceremony, HHD, 39th Strat. Sig. Bn. [Image 8 of 8], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment
    39th Sig Bn
    HHD 39th Sig Bn
    StrongerTogether
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

