Navy and Marine Corps 250

PHILADELPHIA (Oct.12, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman stand with their families for colors performed by the U.S. Navy Band during the Victory at Sea concert at the Temple Performing Arts Center in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 12. The performance, held in celebration of the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary, featured Vincent, Grammy Award-winning artist Patti LaBelle, and music by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps bands. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)