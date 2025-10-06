PHILADELPHIA (Oct.12, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman stand with their families for colors performed by the U.S. Navy Band during the Victory at Sea concert at the Temple Performing Arts Center in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 12. The performance, held in celebration of the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary, featured Vincent, Grammy Award-winning artist Patti LaBelle, and music by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps bands. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2025 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9360311
|VIRIN:
|251012-N-KT595-1002
|Resolution:
|3416x5120
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy and Marine Corps 250 [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.