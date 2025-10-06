PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 12, 2025) Country music artist Rhonda Vincent performs alongside her daughter, Musician 1st Class Sally Ziesing, during the Victory at Sea concert at Temple Performing Arts Center in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 12. The performance, held in celebration of the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary, featured Vincent, Grammy Award-winning artist Patti LaBelle, and music by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps bands. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2025 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9360310
|VIRIN:
|251012-N-KT595-1001
|Resolution:
|3392x5088
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy and Marine Corps 250 [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.