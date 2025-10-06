Navy and Marine Corps 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 12, 2025) Country music artist Rhonda Vincent performs alongside her daughter, Musician 1st Class Sally Ziesing, during the Victory at Sea concert at Temple Performing Arts Center in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 12. The performance, held in celebration of the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary, featured Vincent, Grammy Award-winning artist Patti LaBelle, and music by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps bands. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)