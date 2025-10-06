Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps 250

    Navy and Marine Corps 250

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler  

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 12, 2025) Country music artist Rhonda Vincent performs alongside her daughter, Musician 1st Class Sally Ziesing, during the Victory at Sea concert at Temple Performing Arts Center in Philadelphia, Pa., Oct. 12. The performance, held in celebration of the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary, featured Vincent, Grammy Award-winning artist Patti LaBelle, and music by the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps bands. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.12.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 9360310
    VIRIN: 251012-N-KT595-1001
    Resolution: 3392x5088
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Navy and Marine Corps 250 [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy and Marine Corps 250
    Navy and Marine Corps 250

    Navy Birthday
    Navy250
    NMC250

