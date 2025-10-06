Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday 2.5-mile Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors and Marines participate in a 2.5-mile run as part of the Navy and Marine Corps 250th birthday in Philadelphia, Penn., Oct. 11. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)