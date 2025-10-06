Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday 2.5-mile Run [Image 3 of 10]

    Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday 2.5-mile Run

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    251011-N-FS061-1011
    Sailors participate in a 2.5-mile run as part of the Navy and Marine Corps 250th birthday in Philadelphia, Penn., Oct. 11. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy photo by by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)

