    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Leap Frogs Demonstration [Image 10 of 11]

    Navy and Marine Corps 250 Leap Frogs Demonstration

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler  

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 11, 2025) – The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, jump from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 26, during the U.S. Naval Academy versus Temple University football game at Lincoln Financial Field as part of the Navy’s 250th Birthday celebration. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.12.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9360098
    VIRIN: 251011-N-KT595-2012
    Resolution: 4158x2772
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Marine Corps 250 Leap Frogs Demonstration [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NPT
    Leap Frogs
    NavyBirthday
    Navy250
    Philadelphia
    NMC250

