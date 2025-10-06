Navy and Marine Corps 250 Leap Frogs Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 11, 2025) – The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the “Leap Frogs”, jump from a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 26, during the U.S. Naval Academy versus Temple University football game at Lincoln Financial Field as part of the Navy’s 250th Birthday celebration. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)