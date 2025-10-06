Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Rehearses with Special Guests for Victory at Sea Concert

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Pharis 

    U.S. Navy Fleet Band Activities

    251011-N-BC411-1003 PHILADELPHIA (Oct 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Band prepares for the Victory at Sea Concert taking place Oct. 12 at Lew Klein Hall at the Temple Performing Arts Center. Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, hosted a series of events celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Navy250
    Philadelphia
    Navy Band
    NN250

