U.S. Navy Band Rehearses with Special Guests for Victory at Sea Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251011-N-BC411-1003 PHILADELPHIA (Oct 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Band prepares for the Victory at Sea Concert taking place Oct. 12 at Lew Klein Hall at the Temple Performing Arts Center. Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, hosted a series of events celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.