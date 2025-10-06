251011-N-BC411-1003 PHILADELPHIA (Oct 11, 2025) U.S. Navy Band prepares for the Victory at Sea Concert taking place Oct. 12 at Lew Klein Hall at the Temple Performing Arts Center. Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey, hosted a series of events celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2025 23:59
|Photo ID:
|9360076
|VIRIN:
|251011-N-BC411-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|796.25 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Rehearses with Special Guests for Victory at Sea Concert, by PO1 Andrea Pharis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.