    Joint Task Force-Southern Border Transfer of Authority Ceremony

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Spc. Janean Carr 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    Service members with Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) render honors during a Transfer of Authority at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2025. Joint Task Force-Southern Border executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Janean Carr)

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    101st (AA)
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
    Transfer of Authority Ceremony
    DODSWB25; U.S. Army; U.S. Air Force; USNORTHCOM; JTFN

