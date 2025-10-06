Joint Task Force-Southern Border Transfer of Authority Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members with Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) render honors during a Transfer of Authority at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2025. Joint Task Force-Southern Border executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Janean Carr)