Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, provides remarks during the Joint Task Force-Southern Border Transfer of Authority ceremony at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2025. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Janean Carr)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2025 21:49
|Photo ID:
|9359449
|VIRIN:
|251010-A-QM410-4714
|Resolution:
|4789x3193
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
