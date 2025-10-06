Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, provides remarks during the Joint Task Force-Southern Border Transfer of Authority ceremony at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2025. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Janean Carr)