National Guard Soldiers Respond To Shooting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Louisiana National Guard, coordinate with officers from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department after responding to a shooting incident near the National Mall, Washington, D.C., on Oct. 10, 2025. The 796th BEB Soldiers are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission alongside more than 2,300 National Guard members, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye).