Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Soldiers Respond To Shooting [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard Soldiers Respond To Shooting

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Louisiana National Guard, coordinate with officers from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department after responding to a shooting incident near the National Mall, Washington, D.C., on Oct. 10, 2025. The 796th BEB Soldiers are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission alongside more than 2,300 National Guard members, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 19:02
    Photo ID: 9359419
    VIRIN: 251010-Z-OK577-1004
    Resolution: 6132x4400
    Size: 17.98 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers Respond To Shooting [Image 4 of 4], by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Soldiers Respond To Shooting
    National Guard Soldiers Respond To Shooting
    National Guard Soldiers Respond To Shooting
    National Guard Soldiers Respond To Shooting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D.C. National Guard
    D.C. Metropolitan Police Department
    National Guard
    Law enforcement
    Army National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download