U.S. Air Force pararescuemen training with 68th Rescue Squadron carry a simulated casualty during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. The pararescuemen took part in the Combat Team Member Course, which provided combat search and rescue Airmen with the opportunity to train across a broad range of skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)