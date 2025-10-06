Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Team Member Course [Image 5 of 5]

    Combat Team Member Course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen training with 68th Rescue Squadron carry a simulated casualty during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. The pararescuemen took part in the Combat Team Member Course, which provided combat search and rescue Airmen with the opportunity to train across a broad range of skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Readiness
    Lethality
    Training
    Rescue

