    Combat Team Member Course [Image 4 of 5]

    Combat Team Member Course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, runs to rescue a simulated casualty during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. CTMC is a realistic and standardized upgrade training designed for newly appointed pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, giving combat search and rescue Airmen the opportunity to develop and refine a wide range of skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 15:27
    Photo ID: 9359227
    VIRIN: 251008-F-QO903-1129
    Resolution: 5126x3661
    Size: 424.65 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Team Member Course [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Lethality
    Training
    Rescue

