Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Pararescueman, training with the 68th Rescue Squadron, runs to rescue a simulated casualty during the Combat Team Member Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. CTMC is a realistic and standardized upgrade training designed for newly appointed pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, giving combat search and rescue Airmen the opportunity to develop and refine a wide range of skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)