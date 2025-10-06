Combat Team Member Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen communicate with each other during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. The pararescuemen were tasked with recovering casualties from a simulated attack, transporting them to a safe location and providing treatment for various injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)