Combat Team Member Course

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen communicate with each other during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. The pararescuemen were tasked with recovering casualties from a simulated attack, transporting them to a safe location and providing treatment for various injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
