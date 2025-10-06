Combat Team Member Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force pararescuemen escort a simulated casualty to receive medical care during a mass casualty exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. The exercise tasked pararescuemen with locating, transporting and providing medical care to multiple simulated casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)