Combat Team Member Course

U.S Air Force pararescuemen escort a simulated casualty to receive medical care during a mass casualty exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. The exercise tasked pararescuemen with locating, transporting and providing medical care to multiple simulated casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2025 15:27
|Photo ID:
|9359225
|VIRIN:
|251008-F-QO903-1069
|Resolution:
|5038x3599
|Size:
|411.72 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
