    Combat Team Member Course [Image 2 of 5]

    Combat Team Member Course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S Air Force pararescuemen escort a simulated casualty to receive medical care during a mass casualty exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. The exercise tasked pararescuemen with locating, transporting and providing medical care to multiple simulated casualties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 15:27
    Photo ID: 9359225
    VIRIN: 251008-F-QO903-1069
    Resolution: 5038x3599
    Size: 411.72 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Combat Team Member Course [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Lethality
    Training
    Rescue

