Combat Team Member Course

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen rescue simulated casualties during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 8, 2025. The training was a realistic and standardized upgrade training designed to enhance combat search and rescue skills through scenarios such as recovering and treating simulated casualties from a mock attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)