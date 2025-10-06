Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy 250 Rocky Steps Run [Image 7 of 8]

    Navy 250 Rocky Steps Run

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler  

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 10, 2025) – Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz joins Sailors and Marines in a group run up the iconic Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Navy’s 250th Birthday celebration, Oct. 10. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 10.10.2025 10:27
    Photo ID: 9358780
    VIRIN: 251010-N-KT595-1004
    Resolution: 7958x5308
    Size: 32.86 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy 250 Rocky Steps Run [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NavyBirthday
    Navy250
    USMC250
    Philadelphia
    NMC250

