Navy 250 Rocky Steps Run

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 10, 2025) – Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz joins Sailors and Marines in a group run up the iconic Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Navy’s 250th Birthday celebration, Oct. 10. The Navy and Marine Corps returned to Philadelphia, the birthplace of the sea services, to celebrate 250 years of heritage. The anniversary event highlighted advances in military technology and the commitment of service members, while providing the public the opportunity to visit ships and engage with Sailors and Marines while experiencing the hospitality of the City of Brotherly Love. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)