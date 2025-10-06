VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, guides a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to VMFA-225 at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport, Puerto Rico, Sep. 25, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)