    VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 9]

    VMFA-225 conducts flight operations in Puerto Rico

    JOSé APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PUERTO RICO

    09.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, break formation formation before landing at Jose Aponte de la Torre Airport, Puerto Rico, Sep. 25, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025
    VIRIN: 250925-M-OQ453-1097
    Location: JOSé APONTE DE LA TORRE AIRPORT, PR
    TAGS

    Marine Forces South
    VMFA-225
    F-35B Lightning II
    Puerto Rico
    Flight Operations
    CaribOps

