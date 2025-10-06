Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptor Soars Through Clouds at NAS Oceana [Image 2 of 2]

    F-22 Raptor Soars Through Clouds at NAS Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    An F-22 Raptor performs an aerial demonstration at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2025. Rapid changes in angle of attack create visible vapor around the aircraft, providing a clear view of its aerodynamic performance. This demonstration highlights the F-22’s advanced maneuvering capabilities, showcasing its speed, agility, and thrust-vectoring performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 9357501
    VIRIN: 250919-F-CC148-7482
    Resolution: 2409x3372
    Size: 540.12 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, F-22 Raptor Soars Through Clouds at NAS Oceana [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

