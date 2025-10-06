Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 13 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show

    CHICAGO, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform during the Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago, Ill., from Aug. 16 to 17, 2025. During this practice, a photo chase was executed with Thunderbird 8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 9357398
    VIRIN: 250815-F-NI202-8336
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show
    Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download