The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform during the Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago, Ill., from Aug. 16 to 17, 2025. During this practice, a photo chase was executed with Thunderbird 8. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2025 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9357385
|VIRIN:
|250815-F-NI202-4399
|Resolution:
|7121x4860
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, US
This work, Thunderbirds perform at Chicago Air and Water Show [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.