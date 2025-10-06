Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Surgical Team candidates undergo selection at Hurlburt Field [Image 2 of 2]

    Special Operations Surgical Team candidates undergo selection at Hurlburt Field

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Tactics   

    A Special Operations Surgical Team candidate participates in a medical scenario during an assessment and selection process at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 27, 2025. The week-long selection challenges candidates across multiple domains - testing teamwork, physical fitness, professionalism, leadership, critical thinking and technical expertise, among others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Special Operations Surgical Team candidates undergo selection at Hurlburt Field [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    Special Operations Surgical Team
    Air Force Special Tactics
    Hurlburt Field

