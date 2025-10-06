Special Operations Surgical Team candidates undergo selection at Hurlburt Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Special Operations Surgical Team candidate participates in a medical scenario during an assessment and selection process at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 27, 2025. The week-long selection challenges candidates across multiple domains - testing teamwork, physical fitness, professionalism, leadership, critical thinking and technical expertise, among others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)