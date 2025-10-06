D.C. National Guard conducts M17 pistol qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Khalia Jackson, assigned to the 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia National Guard, fires an M17 pistol during a qualification range at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)