    D.C. National Guard conducts M17 pistol qualification

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Khalia Jackson, assigned to the 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia National Guard, fires an M17 pistol during a qualification range at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Oct. 7, 2025. Approximately 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    M17
    Fort A.P. Hill
    National Guard
    pistol
    DCSafe

