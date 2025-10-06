Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Roberta Niedt, public affairs officer, New Jersey Army National Guard, reads a Dr. Seuss story to elementary school students as part of the Read Across America program at Sharon Elementary School, Robbinsville, New Jersey, March 2, 2004. Read Across America is a seven-year-old national initiative sponsored by the National Education Association to encourage young people to read by holding special reading events involving military and community members. The events, which are held at schools across the United States, are timed to coincide with the birthday of renowned children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. In New Jersey, Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard volunteer to participate in these events. The Department of Defense encourages all members of the Armed Services to participate in the Read Across America program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark Olsen)