Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Read Across America [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Read Across America

    ROBBINSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Capt. Timothy Coakley, Division Support Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, reads a Dr. Seuss story to elementary school students as part of the Read Across America program at Sharon Elementary School, Robbinsville, New Jersey, March 2, 2004. Read Across America is a seven-year-old national initiative sponsored by the National Education Association to encourage young people to read by holding special reading events involving military and community members. The events, which are held at schools across the United States, are timed to coincide with the birthday of renowned children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. In New Jersey, Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard volunteer to participate in these events. The Department of Defense encourages all members of the Armed Services to participate in the Read Across America program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2004
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 11:16
    Photo ID: 9357005
    VIRIN: 040302-Z-AL508-1006
    Resolution: 2534x1690
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: ROBBINSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Read Across America [Image 8 of 8], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Read Across America
    Read Across America
    Read Across America
    Read Across America
    Read Across America
    Read Across America
    Read Across America
    Read Across America

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    NJARNG
    Volunteer
    Service
    Reading
    Roll model

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download