    Voices Making an Impact: SAPR Victim Advocates

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Ms. Erin Bell, sexual assault prevention and response victim advocate at Shaw Air Force Base, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, Sept. 12, 2025. Bell’s work as a victim’s advocate directly relates to suicide prevention, as she aims to able to empower individuals to take steps toward recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nyanda Walker-Potts).

    20th Fighter Wing
    Shaw AFB
    Suicide Awareness & Prevention Month

