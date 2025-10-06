Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Lt. Billy Petkovski 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Rear Adm. Erin Acosta's official photo. Acosta serves as commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command and Task Group 80.7. She also serves as the hydrographer of the Navy, navigator of the Navy and oceanographer of the Navy.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 10.08.2025 09:38
    Photo ID: 9356923
    VIRIN: 251001-N-CC806-6440
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Rear Adm. Erin Acosta, by LT Billy Petkovski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

