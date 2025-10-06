City of Dallas recognizes Navy's 250th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DALLAS (Oct. 7, 2025) - Lt. j.g. Juan Preciado, assigned to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Management Analyst with the Dallas City Manager's Office, right, administers the oath of enlistment to local recruits during a ceremony commemorating the Navy's 250th Birthday at Dallas City Hall, Oct. 7, 2025. America is a maritime nation. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)